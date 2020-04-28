Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMC opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

