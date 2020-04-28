Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,384 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 450,104 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 263,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

