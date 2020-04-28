Bank of America Corp DE Has $582,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gates Industrial by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.14. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

