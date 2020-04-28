DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

