Bank of America Corp DE Has $570,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Stratasys worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $960.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

