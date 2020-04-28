Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.77-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.77-1.83 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.
NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.
In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.