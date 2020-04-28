Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.77-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.77-1.83 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.