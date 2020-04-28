Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,041 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Marcus worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marcus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Marcus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Marcus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $11,101,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.