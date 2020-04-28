Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Cowen cut Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

