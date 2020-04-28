P H Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $578.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

