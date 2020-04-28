Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.