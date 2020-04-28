Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,484 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

