Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.42. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

