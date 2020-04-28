Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 325.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108,745 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 37,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 1,006,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

