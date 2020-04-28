Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anderson Fisher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.