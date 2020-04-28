iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $288.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

