JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 79,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

