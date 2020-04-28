Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

