Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $803,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

