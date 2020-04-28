Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $679,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,900.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

