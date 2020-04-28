Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,507 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Churchill Downs worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

