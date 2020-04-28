Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

