AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

