Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,593,692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,593,692 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

