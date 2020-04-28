Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

