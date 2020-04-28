Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

