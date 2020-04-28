Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 529,112 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,112 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $83,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.