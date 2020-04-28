Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $17.38 Million Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,633 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 3.90% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.