Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 43.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

