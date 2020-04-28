Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 202,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

