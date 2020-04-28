Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,900.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

