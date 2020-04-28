Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $16.03 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $19,112,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.