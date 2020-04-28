Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDGL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $121.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

