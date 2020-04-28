Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $46,475.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,381 shares of company stock worth $1,797,132 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 169.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

