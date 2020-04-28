Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.