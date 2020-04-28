LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

LivePerson stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.20. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

