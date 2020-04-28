Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

