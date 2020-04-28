MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

