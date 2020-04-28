Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NK opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.83.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

