Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Masimo stock opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $221.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Quanterix Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Quanterix Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Pacific Premier Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Pacific Premier Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $741,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $741,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
LivePerson Upgraded at BidaskClub
LivePerson Upgraded at BidaskClub
Monarch Casino & Resort Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Monarch Casino & Resort Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report