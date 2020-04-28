Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Masimo stock opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $221.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

