BidaskClub Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Buy

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

NVAX stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

