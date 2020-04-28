NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.