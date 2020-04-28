BidaskClub Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

