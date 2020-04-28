Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

