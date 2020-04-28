BidaskClub Downgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to Sell

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. NI has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of NI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NI by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 500,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

