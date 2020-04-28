BidaskClub Downgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to Sell

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ NODK opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. NI has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.50%.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.