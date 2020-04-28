BidaskClub Upgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to “Hold”

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

PFLT stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

