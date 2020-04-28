Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $861.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 898,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

