Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red River Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RRBI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

