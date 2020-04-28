Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Solar Capital stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 53,526 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Solar Capital by 28.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

