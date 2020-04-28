Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

