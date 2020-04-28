Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.